ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Flood cleanup has continued in St. Charles for the past three weeks after they received between nine and 13 inches of rain within six hours on July 26.

The City of St. Charles has provided dumpsters in the parking lot of the Mueller Soccer Park. The dumpsters will be available to residents through August 21.

The city has also provided curbside flood debris pickup for the hardest hit areas. They started the pickup on August 8 and started back up Monday for a final sweep. Cory Rackley, the Sewer Maintenance Supervisor with the City of St. Charles, said they made it about halfway through their curbside locations on Monday. He said they’ll continue curbside service until they’ve run each location.

“The curbside pickup, we’ve hauled two-and-a-half truckloads off from residents’ property. Each truck holds 85 cubic yards,” said Rackley. “So, we’re approaching 500 cubic yards of flood damage debris that we’re helping residents remove. There’s still lots to do. As far as the city, we’re still cleaning up the creek and storm debris on our culvert crossings. We’ve got a lot of damage in infrastructure, so we’re continuing to work on that as fast as we can to get everybody back to somewhat of normalcy. It’s a long road ahead of us.”

St. Charles residents can drop off anything in the dumpsters for the next week except for electronics and white goods. The city urged its residents to contact FEMA at 800-621-FEMA (3362) or visit the website DisasterAssistance.gov for assistance.