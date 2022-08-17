ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A couple of par patrons will be sharing a Show Me Cash jackpot. They won $100,000 from a ticket purchased at Lindenwood Pub on Kingshighway in St. Charles. It matched all five numbers drawn for the August 3rd drawing.

The jackpots in this game start at $50,000 and grow until there’s a winner. Over $1.7 million has been awarded in Show Me Cash prizes so far this year. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 575,757.

The Show Me Cash drawing is daily at 8:59 p.m. Tonight’s drawing is for $75,000.