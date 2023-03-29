ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles city officials fielded questions from residents for about an hour, ranging from new developments in the city to flooding issues.

Mayor Dan Borgmeyer led the meeting, but police, city engineers, and the parks department were on hand to answer questions. The mayor spent the last five minutes of the meeting giving residents an update on the ongoing water well issues, again assuring residents that the water is safe to drink.

“We are trying to get the new well field built,” Borgmeyer said.

The mayor also spoke on the effectiveness of the city’s current filtration system for keeping the city’s water clean.

“We’ve been assured that it will completely clean the water, and it will be as good as before or even better,” Borgmeyer said. “It might protect us from some things in the future.”

About 25 residents were on hand for the public meeting that happened at the AMC Streets of St. Charles 8.