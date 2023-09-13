ST. CHARLES, Mo. – One man is dead following a two-alarm house fire Wednesday evening in St. Charles.

First responders from the St. Charles Fire Department, Central County Fire and Rescue, and the St. Charles County Ambulance District arrived at the home, located on North Benton Avenue near Adams Street, and extinguished the flames in short order.

The call came in shortly after 7:40 p.m. from an ambulance driver who saw the smoke.

Firefighters arrived to see flames coming from the upper level of the home. They pulled one person from the residence, but he did not survive.

St. Charles Fire Bureau Chief Marc Doll said the firefighters are all trained paramedics, except the chief and deputy chief. They were on the ambulances that first arrived at the home. They went into “firefighting mode,” Doll said, got the person out of the home, and then switched into “paramedic mode.”

The victim’s name has not been released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.