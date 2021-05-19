St. Charles senior donates college savings after receiving full-ride scholarship

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A star student from St. Charles West High School is using his success to help others become successful. After receiving a full-ride scholarship to Southeast Missouri State for his academic excellence.

Joshua Nelson has gone above and beyond in the classroom. His commitment to to his education and involvement in school programs has been rewarded with one of the most prestigious scholarships to SEMO.

Through the Presidential Scholarship, Nelson’s tuition and boarding will be fully taken care of as he pursues a degree in medical science with an emphasis in optometry. He was one of five students to receive the scholarship out of 288 applicants.

“It’s definitely a sigh of relief knowing all the hard work I put in high school actually was recognized and it paid off,” Nelson said.

He’s been working and saving money for college on his own since he was 15-years-old. Instead of spending that money of expensive clothes or trying to impress his friends, Nelson has been putting it away. The senior is now taking his hard earned savings to start a scholarship program of his own.

The Joshua Nelson Leaders in Action Scholarship will be awarded to a St. Charles West graduate with a 3.5 GPA looking to continue their education. In addition, the recipient of this scholarship must be a member of the school’s Minority Achievement Committee (MAC) – a scholars program Nelson helped create with his counselor, Yolanda Curry, and served as the first President.

After contributing $1,000 of his own money, the community has stepped up to help raise funds as well. The first recipient of the JN Leaders in Action Scholarship has been selected for the year and will be announced on June 1.

For more information on the scholarship, the MAC Scholars Program, and ways to donate you can click here.

