ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles Police say the man accused of opening fire into several businesses on N. Main Street late Tuesday evening was asked to leave a bar beforehand.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of N. Main. It’s lined with bars, restaurants, and shops. Some of those businesses have boarded up windows shattered by bullets.

Investigators say the 30-year-old gunman was asked to leave a bar and when he got outside, he pulled out a handgun and started shooting, striking at least five buildings, including the St. Charles County Administration Building.

“Upon arrival, the suspect was observed in the area. He allegedly pointed the weapon at our officers. There were not shots fired towards the officers nor did the officers return fire towards him,” St. Charles Police Captain Raymond Floyd said.

Police say the gunman fled in a car and a chase began. The suspect drove into St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Town and Country Police joined the pursuit.

Police deployed spike strips and stopped the car on Interstate 64 near Mason Road.

Investigators say when they took the suspect into custody following the chase, they found three firearms in his vehicle. Police are not releasing the man’s name until charges are filed.

“We were very fortunate no one was hurt; no bystanders, no patrons of any of those establishments, no officers, or the suspect,” Capt. Floyd said. “Had it been earlier in the day or perhaps on the weekend, it could have had very different consequences.”

St. Charles Police have interviewed several witnesses and the investigation is ongoing as to why the man opened fires.