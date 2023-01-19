JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A Missouri state representative and state senator from St. Charles have filed legislation in their respective chambers to hold persons or businesses responsible for contaminating public water systems.

Representative Phil Christofanelli (R-St. Peters) and Senator Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) say HB 837 and SB 483, respectively, call for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to send evidence of water contamination to the attorney general.

The attorney general’s office would be empowered to bring a civil suit against the offending party for remediation and damages.

Last October, St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer claimed four of the city’s seven wells had been contaminated with carcinogens over the years, and that Ameren Missouri was responsible.

St. Charles leaders say the water is still safe to drink, but Borgmeyer said the city has had to purchase about $2 million of additional water from St. Louis over the past five years.