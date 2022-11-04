ST. CHARLES, Mo. – For the second time in less a month, thieves targeted a St. Charles strip mall by trying to ram a vehicle into a store.

The question being asked this morning… Did the criminals mistakenly target the wrong business?

Everything unfolded overnight at a strip mall on South Duchesne not far from First Capitol. Police responded to the area after a call around 3:45 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say an alarm sounded at Metal Oak Casting and that brought officers to that location. Police tell us a 2017 white Hyundai Elantra rammed two of the rear doors at Metal Oak Casting, one of the businesses in the strip mall.

The store’s owner tells me his business makes figurines for games like Dungeons and Dragons. We’re told the suspect or suspects did not get into the store and nothing was taken from Metal Oak Casting.

Police tell us the Elantra used was stolen just prior to the incident from the 500 block of Glenco which is not far from the strip mall. Authorities are now looking into whether the suspect or suspects might have tried to break-in to the wrong store.

That’s because of what happened at this same strip mall back on Oct. 7. St. Charles Police say, in that case, a stolen 2013 Hyundai Elantra was used to try and drive through the front door of Kevin’s Guns.

Kevin’s Guns is very close to Metal Oak Casting, the business that was hit this morning. In the case last month, authorities say concrete barriers in front Kevin’s Guns prevented the vehicle from smashing into the business.

We’re told last month two men got out of the stolen car then got into a white Hyundai Elantra driven by another man and took off. Police have no suspects in either of the cases.

Investigators tell us that the Elantra used to try and ram the gun store last month was stolen from the same area, the 600 block of Glenco, as the Elantra used in the latest overnight incident.

Police say at this point they cannot confirm if the suspect or suspects in this latest case were trying to get into the gun store.