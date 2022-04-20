ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles Trolley returns to service this Friday, April 22.

The 30-minute loop brings residents and visitors to several popular destinations in and around downtown St. Charles.

The trolley will operate Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., from April 22 to December 24.

The trolley stops at the following locations:

St. Charles Convention Center

Streets of St. Charles

Ameristar Casino Resort Spa

Country Inn & Suites Hotel

Main Street and Perry Street

Visitors Center

North Main Colonnade

Frenchtown at 2 nd and Lawrence Street

and Lawrence Street The Foundry Art Centre

Riverside Drive at Boone’s Lick Road

Mark Twain Village / Bass Pro Shop

The trolley is free of charge for all riders.

No pets are allowed on the trolley, only service animals.