ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles Trolley returns to service this Friday, April 22.
The 30-minute loop brings residents and visitors to several popular destinations in and around downtown St. Charles.
The trolley will operate Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., from April 22 to December 24.
The trolley stops at the following locations:
- St. Charles Convention Center
- Streets of St. Charles
- Ameristar Casino Resort Spa
- Country Inn & Suites Hotel
- Main Street and Perry Street
- Visitors Center
- North Main Colonnade
- Frenchtown at 2nd and Lawrence Street
- The Foundry Art Centre
- Riverside Drive at Boone’s Lick Road
- Mark Twain Village / Bass Pro Shop
The trolley is free of charge for all riders.
No pets are allowed on the trolley, only service animals.