ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles Trolley returns to service this Friday, April 22.

The 30-minute loop brings residents and visitors to several popular destinations in and around downtown St. Charles.

The trolley will operate Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., from April 22 to December 24.

The trolley stops at the following locations:

  • St. Charles Convention Center
  • Streets of St. Charles
  • Ameristar Casino Resort Spa
  • Country Inn & Suites Hotel
  • Main Street and Perry Street
  • Visitors Center
  • North Main Colonnade
  • Frenchtown at 2nd and Lawrence Street
  • The Foundry Art Centre
  • Riverside Drive at Boone’s Lick Road
  • Mark Twain Village / Bass Pro Shop

The trolley is free of charge for all riders.

No pets are allowed on the trolley, only service animals.