ST. LOUIS — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced that Ameren is responsible for the contamination of the wellfields that supply drinking water to St. Charles. The EPA says that Ameren must pay for the cleanup.

For months, St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer has claimed that a neighboring Ameren substation was the source of the wellfield poisoning, and the EPA’s announcement validates his claims. Five of the seven wells at the Elm Point Wellfield have had to be shut down due to pollution concerns, and St. Charles now purchases water from St. Louis City.

The EPA identified Ameren’s Huster Road substation as the source of the pollution at the Elm Point Wellfield in a press release issued yesterday. The agency took groundwater samples from 17 different locations between January 17th and January 26th, and found vinyl chloride and other pollutants at the wellfield.

According to the EPA, the “polluter pays principle” applies, and Mayor Borgmeyer is demanding that Ameren cover the $40 million cost of moving the water wells.

In a statement, Ameren said, “Ameren Missouri remains committed to the safety of citizens in St. Charles. The drinking water in St. Charles is still safe to drink. We also intend to collaborate with the EPA to address groundwater concerns at and near the Huster substation.”