ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Tuesday is a big day for St. Charles voters, as they’ll decide whether to elect a new mayor or keep Dan Borgmeyer in office.

“People are excited for a change, I believe. The difference in our personalities is a big thing,” said Tom Besselman, who is challenging Borgmeyer.

Both candidates said a big concern they’re hearing from residents is about the city’s water issues.

“It’s got to be the utilities that we didn’t look at for the last three years. Or the first three years of his (tenure), you know,” Besselman said.

Borgmeyer said he’s moved forward on the matter and pressed the Environmental Protection Agency while in office.

“We’re purchasing equipment to take out contaminated well water and clean it to absolute zero contaminates while we build a new well field, which we’re also investigating,” he said. “So, I can’t wait three years for the bureaucrats to solve these problems.”

The mayor said the city is preparing a lawsuit that they plan on filing against Ameren Missouri, after the EPA confirmed Ameren to be responsible for the contamination of the city’s water wells.

Another issue on Tuesday’s ballot is taxes.

“Taxes are always going to be a concern. We have Prop 7, and the people need to get educated on that this Tuesday,” Besselman said.

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you’re in line at the time of the polls close, you will be allowed to vote.