St. Charles West alumnus, best-selling author, is first African American to receive key to the city

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Monday night was a full-circle moment for Joseph Luckett. The St. Charles native is a 2003 alum of St. Charles West High School. Dozens came to the high school Monday to honor Luckett in recognition of his receiving a key to St. Charles City.

“The key to the city in St. Charles is the key to the future, the key to success, and it’s actually the key to all the hearts of the people who make up this great city,” St. Charles City Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said.

Luckett received the key prior to the event, but the event was organized to recognize his success and celebrate the accomplishment. The St. Charles County Historical Society hosted the event and displayed artifacts to show the growth of St. Charles and African Americans’ history in the city and county.

The honor is historic. It’s the first time a Black person has received a key to the city in its 250 years.

“Two hundred fifty years. A lot has changed over the course of that time,” Luckett said. “It puts me in a position of influence, and I think influence is used for the benefit of everyone else.”

Borgmeyer met Joseph Luckett at his book-signing event.

Luckett’s book, “Zero to 100,” became a best seller.

“It is a business-networking book that is bringing the first—if not the only—business approach in the world, it is also the first—if not the only—business-networking book in the world to bring an inclusive and universal approach, it became a number one international best seller in the first 43 hours of its launch in four different countries,” Luckett said.

Luckett said he was adopted as a child and was enrolled in special education classes his entire life.

“Just because you may have struck out in school doesn’t mean you’ll strike out in life,” he said.

“From where he started to where he is now is a little miracle,” Carol Luckett, Joseph’s wife, said. “He just keeps getting award after award and its truly because he’s just helping people and connecting them and helping grow their business.”