St. Charles West High School students earns perfect ACT score

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A St. Charles West High School student has earned a perfect score on his ACT.

SCW junior Abhiram Kudaravalli scored a 36. He has been attending school in the City of St. Charles School District since kindergarten.

“Initially I was a little nervous because I was getting my PSAT score 5 days before the test,” Kudaravalli said. “I was worried if I did bad it would affect my confidence, but I scored well so I felt good going into the (ACT) test.”

Fewer than half of 1% of students who take the ACT earn a perfect score.

Kudaravalli is on SCW’s cross country/track team and esports team. He is also a member of the National Honor Society, Missouri Health Occupations Students of America, and is a junior instructor of Taekwondo.

He hopes to attend Saint Louis University, University of Missouri-Columbia, University of Washington-Seattle, or the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. He is interested in completing either a computer science or a pre-med degree.

“Right now, it’s a really tough choice,” Kudaravalli said. “I don’t want to give up either of them.”

