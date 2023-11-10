ST. CHARLES – A Missouri Lottery player won a $150,000 prize after adding the Power Play option to their Powerball ticket purchased at Dirt Cheap, 1495 Kisker Road in St. Charles. The ticket matched four white-ball numbers and the Powerball number, winning a $50,000 prize.

The player’s luck tripled when the Power Play number drawn was 3, turning the prize into $150,000. The winning numbers that night were 16, 34, 46, 55, and 67, with a Powerball number of 14.

Chances of winning:

The odds of winning $50,000 are 1 in 913,129.

Winning with the Power Play feature and tripling the prize, as this fortunate player did, comes with a 1 in 3.31 chance.