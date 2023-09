ST. CHARLES — The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived at a fatal wreck in St. Charles at the intersection of Highway 94 and Muegge Road on September 26 around 3 p.m.

Isabel B. Burkholder, 29, was driving westbound on Highway 94 when her 2016 Jeep Wrangler drove off the road, collided with a concrete support column of a bridge, and caught fire. Burkholder was pronounced dead at the scene when EMS arrived.