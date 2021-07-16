St. Charles woman dies after crash on northbound I-270

ST. LOUIS – A woman who was in a crash on northbound I-270 Friday afternoon has died.

Ashleigh Satterley was 39 years old from St. Charles. The collision involved a box truck and another vehicle that happened around 3:45 p.m. on northbound I-270 at Dorsett in St. Louis County.

There may have been more victims in this crash. The conditions of possible other victims in this crash are not known at this time.

The northbound lanes have been reopened.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter was at the scene to get a view from above. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.