ST. CHARLES, Mo. – For two years now, Suzie Sallee of St. Charles has left Easter goodies in her front yard so people in the neighborhood can stop by for a treat.

“Stop on by. Pick up an egg, a couple of pieces of candy; we even have some toys they can pick up,” Sallee said.

Each year, she adopts a child in need for Easter and Christmas too. On Sunday, kids were able to get toys, candy, and a positive message.

“I’m in the ministry and I write little children’s booklets,” Sallee said.

Sisters Campbell and Candence Akers were out with their parents to burn some energy when they stopped by.

Campbell picked out some candy and a Pop It.

“You push them and push them back up,” Campbell said.

Her sister, Cadance, picked up some Twix and M&M’s and shared what was next for the day.

“I’m going to go to soccer,” Candence said.

Sallee said seeing kids like the Akers sisters stop by makes her appreciate the area even more and those growing up in it.

She said a little chocolate ahead of Easter doesn’t hurt.

“You gotta have a piece of chocolate. It makes ya smile. Have a happy day!” she said.