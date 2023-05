ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Charles woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on I-70 eastbound near the Warrenton exit.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, causing a long traffic backup. The Missouri Highway Patrol said 36-year-old Tabatha Knichel walked into the path of an 18-wheeler from the right shoulder of the interstate.

The truck driver failed to stop.