ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Iryna Kashuba of St. Charles has been following the news developing in her homeland of Ukraine intensely for more than 30 days. Her co-workers know it’s been an emotional weight on her shoulders.

“They know what’s going on in Ukraine, and they knew how I feel, and a lot of people just came and gave me hugs and asked, you know, ‘If you need anything, let us know,’” Kashuba said.

With the support of co-workers in mind, Kashuba sent them an email letting them know she was raising $500 to send back home.

“I collected four times more than I thought I would, and it made my heart so big because that’s going to help them,” she said.

At the same time, her father’s friend in Ukraine, Bogdan, began making life-saving equipment from his shoe shop in Ukraine.

“Right now, he’s making shoes for the soldiers and bulletproof vests as well,” Kashuba said.

She sent the money to her friend in Ukraine via Western Union, who’s offering free money wiring service to Ukraine.

The money ended up going towards the vests.

“She said we bought seven of them and she’s still waiting on two. Five of them she’s already taken to the soldiers that are going to the frontline to fight,” she said.

The thought of bulletproof vests and people dying reminds her father, Vlad Lahovskyy, the reason he brought his wife and two daughters to America nearly 20 years ago – political corruption.

“I’m crying every day because people die. The kids, the kids died. Already 200 kids died. For what? For some ambition of some dictator of Putin,” Lahovskyy said.

Knowing what’s at stake from previous regimes, he says his friend is helping Eastern Ukrainian refugees who have fled west and are looking for work.

“He doesn’t take the income from that, he only uses his money for materials and for salary for workers,” he said.

They’re happy they have the ability to help, but they hope the war comes to an end soon.

“I just hope the war ends as soon as possible I want it to end because so many lives have been lost,” Kashuba said.