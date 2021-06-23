St. Charles woman wins first top $100,000 prize in new ‘Find $500’ game

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A St. Charles woman is the first to win the top prize from the Missouri Lottery’s “Find $500” game.

The game became available statewide on June 1. Erin Duncan won the $100,000 top prize on June 15 when she claimed the money at the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office.

She bought her winning ticket at St. Andrews Mini Mart, 2000 Campus Drive, in St. Charles.

The Missouri Lottery said, ““Find $500” has more than $12.7 million in unclaimed prizes, including four additional top prizes of $100,000.”

In fiscal year 2020 Missouri Lottery players in St. Charles County won more than $49.5 million in prizes, retailers in the county received more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $11.6 million in proceeds went to county education programs.