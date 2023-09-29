ST. CLAIR, Mo. – A high school English teacher is on leave after school administrators discovered her profile on the pornography website OnlyFans.

Brianna Coppage, 28, told FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that her access to school email and other software has been revoked while the district investigates. She also shared that she joined OnlyFans over the summer to supplement her teaching salary.

According to the Post-Dispatch, Coppage made about $42,000 last year teaching freshman and sophomore English. She says she earns an additional $8,000 to $10,000 a month performing on OnlyFans.

The district says any action taken against Coppage will be in accordance with board policy.