ST. CLAIR, Mo. – A Franklin County contractor is facing prosecution by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office over allegations of consumer fraud.

Daniel Carbone, who runs Concrete Impressions, is accused of defrauding five customers of more than $50,000 in total losses.

The Better Business Bureau’s St. Louis office issued a consumer warning about Concrete Impressions in December 2022 after receiving several complaints that the company failed to start or finish projects, did not issue refunds after taking up-front payments, provided poor customers service, or wouldn’t contact consumers about projects.

State prosecutors have charged Carbone with eight counts of deceptive business practices, eight counts of stealing – $750 or more, and four counts of financial exploitation of an elderly or disabled person.

Carbone is scheduled to appear in St. Louis County Circuit Court on May 30.