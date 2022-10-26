ST. LOUIS – A federal jury convicted a Park Hills, Missouri man Wednesday on child pornography charges.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Rodney Price used his phone to search for and access child sexual abuse materials in 2019 via a peer-to-peer file sharing application.

Local authorities discovered 167 images of the illicit material on his phone.

Price, 42, was found guilty of receiving child porn and accessing with intent to view child porn. He will be sentenced on Jan. 31, 2023. Price faces between five and 20 years on the receiving charge and an additional 20 years on the access charge.