FARMINGTON, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control arrested two St. Francois County men last week as part of an investigation into the spread of child pornography.

Members of the State Technical Assistance Team and the Farmington Police Department arrested Stephen Watters, 38, and Brandel Akers, 50, at Watters’ home in Farmington on Sept. 28.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Watters’ home after receiving a tip from a social media site, claiming their site was used for transmitting illicit material.

Law enforcement claims Watters confessed to using his computer to search for and download child porn. He also admitted sending the images to Akers via social media.

The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Watters with three counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of promoting child pornography. Akers was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography. Both men are being held in St. Francois County Jail on $200,000 bond each.