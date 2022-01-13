St. Francois County police arrest wanted man after high-speed chase

Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, was arrested by the FBI at his family’s home in Alabama on Thursday morning. (Getty Images)

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Francois County deputies arrested a man early Thursday morning who was wanted for felony warrants in Madison County and for multiple thefts in St. Francois County.

Deputies were involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit with Dakota D. Pace just before 2 a.m. It ended when Pace crashed his vehicle into a telephone pole in Farmington. He then fled on foot and was soon arrested, according to a Facebook post by the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.

On Jan. 4, Pace escaped authorities by driving a stolen vehicle deep into the woods in northern St. Francois County where deputies and K-9 teams searched 20 miles in the terrain for Pace. During the manhunt, it was suspected that he stole an ATV from private property that helped escape.