St. Francois County police arrest wanted man after high-speed chase

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, was arrested by the FBI at his family’s home in Alabama on Thursday morning. (Getty Images)

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Francois County deputies arrested a man early Thursday morning who was wanted for felony warrants in Madison County and for multiple thefts in St. Francois County.

Deputies were involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit with Dakota D. Pace just before 2 a.m. It ended when Pace crashed his vehicle into a telephone pole in Farmington. He then fled on foot and was soon arrested, according to a Facebook post by the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.

On Jan. 4, Pace escaped authorities by driving a stolen vehicle deep into the woods in northern St. Francois County where deputies and K-9 teams searched 20 miles in the terrain for Pace. During the manhunt, it was suspected that he stole an ATV from private property that helped escape.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News