St. Francois County police searching for suspect wanted on felony warrants, thefts

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man who is wanted on felony warrants in Madison County and for multiple thefts in St. Francois County.

On Tuesday, Dakota D. Pace escaped authorities by driving a stolen vehicle deep into the woods in northern St. Francois County, according to the St. Francois Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies and K-9 teams searched 20 miles in the terrain for Pace. During the manhunt, it was suspected that he stole an ATV from private property that helped escape.

Pace is considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s department. If anyone knows his whereabouts, contact local law enforcement or the St. Francois County Joint Communications at 573-431-3131.

If anyone sees Pace in public, the sheriff’s department asks that they do not approach him, but call 911 with as much information as possible.

The sheriff’s department also advises residents to lock their vehicles when not in use, and remove keys and any valuables from within their vehicles.