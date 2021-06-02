St. Genevieve County murder may have occurred elsewhere

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. – Police have identified the body of a man found in a Ste. Genevieve County ditch. Ladarius Reynard Austin, 32, was shot several times. Police believe that the murder did not happen where the body was found.
The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office was called Saturday afternoon to the north end of the county for reports of a body lying in a ditch. The body was found along Valley View Road near the commuter parking lot.
Images of tattoos on the man’s body were released in an attempt to identify the body. Now that police have confirmed the ID they want to know what led to the shooting and Austin’s death.
The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knew Austin to come forward. They want to know where he was last seen to help with their investigation. Anyone with information should call detectives at 573-883-5820.