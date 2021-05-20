St. John Police officer dragged by car during traffic stop

ST. JOHN, Mo. – A St. John Police officer was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after being dragged by a car.

Witnesses said a simple traffic stop turned violent.

A neighbor on Marshall Avenue owns a home security video system. The cameras captured the entire incident.

It shows the light-colored suspect vehicle passed the camera and then the officer rolled down the street and then was able to get up on his feet. Neighbors said he’s one tough cop.

“That’s outrageous, man. I can’t believe he stood up after that. He was rolling pretty good,” said Dave Ashabranner, who owns the home security system.

According to witnesses, it appeared that the driver tried to use another vehicle to peel the officer off his car.

“The guy tried to knock him off on the blue Chevy pickup because he veered real close to it,” witness Jason Miller said.

Ashabranner said the officer let go just in time.

Miller gave chase but the suspect was going too fast to keep up. Police later found the vehicle but not the driver.

“Put their lives on the life for us. They’re out here in a simple traffic stop and gets dragged down the streets and it’s crazy,” Miller said. “It’s scary to see … he could have been killed very easily.”

It appeared the officer’s injuries were not life-threatening. The motorist reportedly gave the officer his ID before fleeing.