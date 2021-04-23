St. Joseph man sentenced in shooting death of toddler

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 21-year-old St. Joseph man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for his role in the shooting death of a 2-year-old girl. Caimon Stillman was sentenced Friday in the Aug. 9 death of Raelynn Craig. He pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say the child was sitting in a car when it was hit with shots fired from another vehicle. Two adults with her were injured.

Two other men were charged with second-degree murder in the shooting. Marcain Kimbrough-Ballard was sentenced in February to 26 years in prison. Te’Avion Hawkins is set for trial starting April 27.

