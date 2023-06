ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – It is time once again for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

The organization is giving away a beautiful home in Dardenne Prairie, valued at $700,000.

The home has a four-bedroom, 2.5-bath, three-car garage, and more.

Tickets go on sale Thursday. All proceeds will go towards St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

