ST. LOUIS – The next two solar eclipses are expected in October and April, and St. Louis will offer a prime viewing experience for both phenomena.

During a solar eclipse, the moon briefly obscures the sun, casting cities into a temporary, eerie twilight. The next two solar eclipses are scheduled for Oct. 14, 2023, and April 8, 2024.

Based on current projections, St. Louis will have a partial view of the eclipse in October and perhaps closer to a full view in April.

The Saint Louis Science Center will host several programs ahead of the eclipses to help people learn about and observe them in the upcoming months.

“Eclipses occur regularly, but for two total solar eclipses to cross paths so soon and so close to our homes, along with the additional sight of a partial eclipse in-between, is a rare treat for

our residents and visitors,” said William Snyder, manager of the Science Center’s James S. McDonnell Planetarium. “Since solar eclipses won’t be visible in the Midwest for many years, we

encourage everyone to take time to look up, learn more and safely observe these impressive spectacles through upcoming programs at the Saint Louis Science Center.”

The Science Center will offer the following educational opportunities:

ECLIPSE, a live star show at the James S. McDonnell Planetarium, is open daily during open hours from September until April

SciFest: The Great Outdoors/Eclipse Expo will feature activities and engagement areas during the Oct. 14 eclipse.

SciFest: The Great Outdoors will host a second SciFest program on April 8

Free eclipse-viewing glasses will be offered to 4,000 people at the October SciFest show

When the time comes to safely view the sun during an eclipse, you will need to use approved solar viewing equipment like eclipse glasses, a telescope or a camera with an approved solar filter, or a pinhole viewer.

For more information regarding the upcoming eclipses or Science Center activities, click here.