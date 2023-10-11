ST. LOUIS – An annual study measuring safety among dozens of large US cities ranked St. Louis last for the second straight year.

WalletHub released its “2023’s Safest Cities in America” study earlier this week. St. Louis finished with the worst rank among 182 cities measured, the same exact ranking it had in last year’s study.

A research team took three main factors into consideration: Home and community safety, natural disaster risk, and financial safety.

“No one can avoid all danger, however, and we take on a certain level of risk based on where we choose to live. Some cities are simply better at protecting their residents from harm,” said the WalletHub study.

St. Louis finished with the lowest score of 44.88 in the study, trailing just behind Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The study also noted that St. Louis was tied for first with Washington D.C. and Chicago for most law enforcement employees per capita and among the five worst cities measured in home and community safety.

Nashua, New Hampshire, was recognized as the safest city in the study with a score of 86.00.