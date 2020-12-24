St. Louis Airport could see its busiest day this weekend

ST. LOUIS – Airports are seeing the greatest number of travelers since the pandemic began, with more people flying ahead of Thanksgiving. With Christmas just days away, those numbers could increase yet again.

Flight numbers are down but people are still flying. Travelers at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport say they felt comfortable catching a flight to celebrate the holidays during the pandemic.

The decision to fly to see family or stay home this holiday season is one many have had to make.

“The heaviest day we have actually have on books is actually this coming Sunday, at least booked so far,” said airport director Rhonda Hamm-Neibruegge. So, if those numbers hold up, that will be our best day.”

As the airport braces for more traffic this weekend, Hamm-Neibruegge says travelers are helping make things go smooth during the pandemic.

“People’s patience has been really good. People’s compliance has been really good,” she said. “And I think people have come accustomed to some of the regulations we’re all dealing with.”