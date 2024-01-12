ST. LOUIS – Gusty winds and plummeting temperatures may make for some tough commutes. Officials at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport are also following the ever-changing conditions closely.

FOX 2 has been keeping an eye of flights arriving at and departing from the airport, and there have been some reported delays on Friday. Some reports to Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airport have also been cancelled amid wintry conditions.

Wind speeds up to 50 miles per hour are coming from the west. In some cases, pilots prefer to land and take off with a headwind. Pliots prefer a tailwind in-flight to help the aircraft cruise with the wind, saving time and fuel.

The conditions mean that some travelers will have to deal with turbulence.

“My experience is, let me put it this way. You need to always listen to the pilot and keep your safety belt on, cause I have hit my head in the past. If there’s bad weather, listen to your pilot,” said traveler Tim Rathke.

“A year ago from the Bahamas to Miami, it was, I like to fly big time, but the turbulence was like ‘no, it was not a good experience.’ It was real wobbly. We had to fly around the airport for almost an hour,” said traveler Rocio Urive.

If you have a flight scheduled at Lambert on Friday, make sure to double check its status and give yourself extra time to get to the airport.