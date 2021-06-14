St. Louis Airport optimistic after surge in travelers

ST. LOUIS – A recent surge in travelers at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport has officials optimistic as we move more into travel season.

Sunday was the busiest day at the airport since the start of the pandemic. As restrictions ease and more people get out, airport officials expect to see more people through its checkpoints.

More than 18,000 people traveled to and from St. Louis Airport on Sunday.

“That was only about 8% down from 2019 same day, so we’re getting back on certain days to where we were seeing the same numbers in 2019,” said Rhonda Hamm-Neibruegge, director of St. Louis-Lambert Airport.

She says the numbers are encouraging.

“Strong weekend, strong week, and the numbers this week look quite strong as well,” she said.

People we spoke with are glad to be traveling again and happy to see things slowly return to normal.

However, the airport still requires passengers to wear masks while indoors. Management is also asking travelers to social distance as best they can.