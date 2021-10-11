St. Louis Airport passengers outraged over continuing Southwest Airlines cancellations

ST. LOUIS – Southwest Airlines passengers are reeling from a chaotic weekend of canceled and delayed flights that still plague the airline nationwide.

More than 1,800 Southwest flights were canceled, 54 of them occurring at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport.

Over 60% of flights at St. Louis Airport are operated by Southwest Airlines.

One family that didn’t want to be on camera has been stranded for two days.

“We flew here and then we were stuck here, so our flight that was supposed to go to Des Moines was canceled,” one woman said.

They were supposed to get in to St. Louis and make a connecting flight. Now they’ve had to pay for a hotel for two nights.

“Turns out we have to submit everything via paper to get refunded for the money that we spent, which could take weeks to get back,” she said.

The same happened to another couple.

“It’s been incredibly expensive for us,” said Nathan Czubaj. “We had to get a hotel, all kinds of Ubers, we both missed a day of work.”

The company apologized in a statement and blamed the problems on bad weather and traffic control.