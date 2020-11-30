St. Louis Airport working to accommodate reduced number of travelers amid pandemic

ST. LOUIS – Despite numerous warnings from local leaders and health officials, thousands of travelers went through St. Louis-Lambert International Airport for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Despite fewer travelers this Thanksgiving holiday, authorities say that this has been the busiest week for travelers since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Transportation Security Administration reports the day before Thanksgiving saw the most air travelers nationwide since the pandemic started in March; that’s just 40 percent of last year’s total.

Things got a litter busier this weekend as travelers headed home.

Coronavirus hospitalizations hit another record; experts warn Thanksgiving gatherings could worsen the pandemic. Travelers say they are taking extra safety precautions.

“All of us got COVID tests before arriving at Thanksgiving festivities with family,” said Meghan Perry. “We had less than 10 people and we quarantined 14 days before Thanksgiving. We felt safe.”

Some airlines are leaving the middle seat open to allow for social distancing on flights. And since the pandemic started, St. Louis Airport will continue to keep it clean and safe.

“That is what we want the traveling public to know that if you are coming to the airport, we have taken the extra precautions and we are following all the Center for Disease Control recommendations. The airport and airlines we do feel this is a safe place to fly,” said airport director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge.