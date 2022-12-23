ST. LOUIS – A woman accused of threatening and attempting to rob a St. Louis alderman Thursday evening is behind bars.

Brandon Bosley, a 3rd Ward Alderman for St. Louis City, shared a livestream on his personal Facebook account Thursday evening claiming he was the victim of a robbery attempt, an incident that later involved gunfire in the area.

Prosecutors have charged Bianca Robinson, 40, with one count of attempted robbery and one count of armed criminal action in the investigation.

The situation unfolded around 9:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North 20th and Madison streets in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.

Authorities say Bosley was reportedly walking to his vehicle when Robinson approached him and announced her intent to steal his vehicle. Bosley refused to give up his keys, leading Robinson to walk towards a white sedan. After that, someone fired shots from that vehicle.

Police arrested Robinson and recovered a knife from her pocket. No injuries were reported and nothing was stolen.

Bosley, in the video shared to Facebook, says Robinson tried to rob multiple people near the North 20th and Madison intersection.

“Somebody just tried to rob me from my vehicle. I felt that was pulling a pistol on me,” said Bosley in the video.

The video also shows a tense exchange between Bosley and the accused would-be robber, which involves expletives and Bosley asking her whether she has a gun.

Bosley shared the video to his personal Facebook page. Viewer discretion advised, as the video contains profanity that some viewers might find disturbing.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the attempted robbery. Meanwhile, Robinson is jailed in St. Louis City without bond. She will first appear in court for an arraignment hearing on a date to be determined, per Missouri court records.