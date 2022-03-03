St. Louis alderman, police chief at odds over controversial traffic stop

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis police chief and city alderman are at odds following allegations of misconduct stemming from a traffic stop.

On Feb. 10, a police officer’s bodycam video showed alderman Joe Vaccaro being pulled over for speeding on I-44. He was allegedly going 15 miles per hour over the speed limit.

As the officer approached the alderman, Vaccaro proceeded to get out of his car.

“Never ever get out of the car during a traffic stop unless the officer directs you to do so,” said St. Louis Metro Police Chief John Hayden. “Doing so puts the life of the officer and the driver in danger, and the officer reminded the alderman of throughout the stop.”

Vaccaro was slapped with two tickets — one for speeding and another for failure to show proof of insurance. He claims the officer was rude and didn’t give him enough time to get his insurance, telling him to dispute it at court.

He later called the Chief to complain about the officer’s coughing and conduct.

Afterward, Vaccaro alleges Chief Hayden offered to waive the tickets.

“Chief stop lying,” said Alderman Joe Vaccaro, “He told me at least three times, ‘Joe, why don’t you let me take care of the ticket? Chief, it’s not about the ticket. It’s about my health. It’s about this guy not giving me enough time to get my stuff out.”

The chief denied this at a news conference Thursday.

“No one is above the law,” said St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden. “I did not offer to fix his ticket and we reminded the alderman he still had to pay the ticket which he did today.”

He urged the alderman to apologize to the officer after he, later on, referred to the officer with a derogatory name. Hayden also said the alderman was upset about racial discrimination during the stop.

The alderman refutes this, clarifying to FOX2 that he complained about being discriminated against based on his car model.

The ethical society of police said in a statement they said: “The claim of racial discrimination and the chief offering to fix the ticket is all false accusations and the chief, as well as the officer, deserve public apologies.”

“I should not have called him an a**hole, that’s fine and I apologize for that, but I’ll stand by that he was a jerk,” said Vaccaro.

Both parties are standing their ground on their stances. An investigation is ongoing.