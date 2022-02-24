St. Louis alderman urges city to salt side streets. Why it’s a challenge

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis alderman took to social media Thursday over the city’s handling of this winter storm. He called for the city to start treating side streets.

The city does not plow, treat, or salt them largely because of heavy “on-street” parking in city neighborhoods. The dreaded “wintry mix” of sleet and freezing rain has made clearing the streets especially challenging.

Kent Flake, the commissioner of the Street Department, said this storm was a challenge because plowing was not an option for most of it.

“When you have this wintry mix it’s a different animal than fighting snow,” said Flake.

The city treats and plows what are called “hill” routes, in addition to main thoroughfares like Hampton, Grand, and Natural Bridge. Flake said the first day of the storm, as well as the first part of day 2, were “salt and treat” events only.

“The biggest thing about ‘hill’ routes is that they don’t get traffic, so you don’t track that salt around like you do a major or secondary (route),” he said. “Until you actually see some (traffic) movement or sunshine, you don’t really see a lot of (melting) activity out there.”

He said even with treating or salting without traffic volume, the ‘hill’ streets won’t improve very quickly. That would be even more true for side streets. Being able to plow is key, but up until Thursday afternoon, city snowplows were only throwing down chemicals.

The sleet coated and “hugged” the pavement. Putting snowplow blades down in those conditions would tear up the blades without really improving the streets. That changed when the sleet and slush piled up to about an inch.

Still, 23rd Ward Alderman, Joe Vaccaro, called on the city to at least try treating/salting all side streets because the icy streets city residents have in front of their homes now aren’t good enough.

“We’re charged for these services (via city earnings taxes, et al) that we’re not getting. Let’s get what we deserve what the people in the city should get, what we pay for,” Ald. Vaccaro said. “This is unacceptable to have people not being able to go down their street to get to work.”

He also called out the city’s handling of this for its work staff. There was a delayed start and early dismissal for city workers Thursday, but the decision was made Thursday morning after most workers had likely already headed to work.

A spokesman for Mayor, Tishaura Jones, said that although this was not the city’s first winter storm, the conditions were unique. He said the mayor would be looking to improve communications among the leaders of city departments and their staff.