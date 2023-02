ST. LOUIS — The aldermen of St. Louis vote today on additional funding for convention center expansion. The Ram NFL settlement is worth $30 million.

The tourism committee of the board approved the funds earlier this week. Following the discovery of how, renovation plans would be scaled back.

The project was estimated to cost 210 million dollars. However, due to supply chain concerns and inflation, it is currently more than 300 million. A new ballroom has been canceled.