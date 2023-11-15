ST. LOUIS – St. Louis aldermen will consider a plan to give seniors a break on their property taxes.

The legislation would freeze property taxes for seniors who are eligible for social security. The mayor’s office expects the budget committee to approve the bill and send it to the full Board of Aldermen.

St. Louis County and St. Charles County have already approved the tax freeze. Wednesday’s committee meeting will also include discussion about a bill that would amend public employee’s pay, benefits, and terms of employment.