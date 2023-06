ST. LOUIS – St. Louis aldermen tackle a couple of key issues Thursday.

A committee will discuss how to spend money from Proposition S. Voters approved the measure last August. It allows the city and schools to borrow $160 million to renovate St. Louis Public Schools without raising taxes.

Also Thursday, a special committee will hear ideas on reducing rules for small businesses. The Institute of Justice will explain why they think red tape and regulations hinder small businesses.