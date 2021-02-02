St. Louis aldermen hear complaints about recent mass vaccination event

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County will open its first mass COVID vaccination site Wednesday. Meanwhile, St. Louis City is hearing more concerns about its first mass vaccination site last weekend, with several aldermen reporting numerous complaints from their constituents.

“This is not an anecdote or a one-off, there were definitely issues that people that I know that I trust, they said they filled and checked absolutely no boxes for age or underlying health conditions, and they got vaccinated,” said Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia (Ward 6).

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen’s Coronavirus Special Committee heard accusations from constituents that those not eligible got vaccinated at the mass vaccination at Union Station over the weekend. City Health Director Dr. Frederick Echols said everyone who fills out a form to get a vaccine appointment is on their honor.

“One of the things we advise everyone is to be honest when they are completing the survey because we do have a limited quantity of vaccine,” Echols said.

St. Louis County will open its first mass vaccination site on the campus of St. Louis Community College – Florissant Valley in Ferguson.

“We can vaccinate several hundred people a day here. Depending on the amount of vaccine we have, we could vaccinate five hundred or a thousand people a day in this facility,” said St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.

The shots will be given in the gym where county employees and first responders have received the shots this week. Page said the Florissant Valley site was chosen to affect underserved communities in north St. Louis County.

“So we need people who are from St. Louis County who live in St. Louis County and in north county to tell their friends and neighbors in north county that the vaccine is safe,” Page said. “Please get registered and come and get your vaccine as soon as its available.”

Vaccinations will be given at Florissant Valley site Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. More St. Louis County sites will be announced soon. You must make an appointment to receive the vaccine.

“This virus has affected all of us in so many different ways, especially our students and the surrounding community,” said Nez Savala, an STLCC spokesperson. “So it makes a huge difference for us to say that our doors are open, we are welcoming you, for the county to welcome people for their health and safety.”