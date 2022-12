ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen will hold a public hearing on a proposal to raise their salaries. The board will be reduced from 28 to 14 members in April.

However, some are demanding that board members’ pay be increased from the existing $37,000 to $72,000. This morning’s virtual meeting begins at 10 a.m. You can view it on Zoom or the city’s YouTube channel.