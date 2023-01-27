ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Aldermen will vote today on whether to install traffic safety lights in the intersections.

The bill he introduced directs the city of St. Louis Street Department to install an emergency vehicle traffic signal preemption system. This causes stoplights to turn green for first responders, allowing them the right-of-way.

St. Louis Alderman Joe Vaccaro recently proposed a bill. It would turn traffic lights green when police cars, ambulances, and fire trucks pass through in emergencies. They would stay red for everyone else at an intersection.