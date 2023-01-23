ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating multiple car break-ins at various entertainment venues downtown.

One alderwoman is speaking out about the violence and the call for improved safety.

“When I heard about this incident at the new City Foundry, my heart sank,” said Alderwoman Tina Pihl (17th Ward). “I was in fear of what is going to happened with people coming here. This is such a vibrant place. I see we need to bring a conference together in terms of the mayor, police, elected leaders, and citizens.”

According to authorities, this all happened while police were investigating car break-ins outside the City Foundry STL. Police claimed a teen in a fleeing car fired a rifle several times in the direction of at least three teenagers and two police officers. The gunfire shattered a car window near one officer and whizzed past the ear of another.

“We have to have all the stakeholders involved,” Pihl said. “We need to get together, that is the way we can mitigate this crisis of terms of having car break-ins and having shootings. We need to come together.”

Police claimed that following the incident, the three teens ran. When officers caught them, they found two handguns. One was reported stolen.

Multiple cars were damaged in the Foundry’s parking lot, and more car break-ins happened across the street at the Armory STL.

Will Smith, a spokesperson for the City Foundry STL, released the following statement:

“As city residents and business owners, we were disheartened to hear about the rash of break-ins and other incidents at entertainment venues across the city this past weekend, including at City Foundry STL. The safety and security of our guests and tenants at City Foundry STL is our top priority. Since Saturday night, we have been in contact with city leaders, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and our security firm to evaluate our security protocols. Our goal from the start has been for City Foundry STL to be a gathering place for our community. While this was an isolated incident, we will continue to work with local police and our security firm to implement best security practices for our visitors and guests.”

A spokesperson for the Armory STL also released a statement about the incident:

“The safety of our customers is our primary focus. We’ve incorporated numerous safety measures, including the installation of metal detectors at all entry points, 24/7 video monitoring of all parking lots, additional parking lot lighting and fencing, and armed police patrols in all parking lots. We are overwhelmed by the support and visitation since we opened, and we are committed to keeping the Armory safe and inviting.”