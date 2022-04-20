ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis landlord is facing multiple charges related to his properties. St. Louis City Alderwoman Pam Boyd said he needs to be held accountable because it’s an embarrassment to the neighborhood.

“At the end of the day, the residents are the ones suffering — not Larry Davis because where he lives. His house is not like that,” Boyd said.

Davis was recently arrested for multiple charges related to his properties. He’s facing failure to abide by a nuisance and outstanding minimum housing standard violations.

Alderwoman Boyd said he should be ashamed as an African American man taking advantage of those he knows are struggling.

“Be a man and take care of your property. You got 15 properties in the 27th ward. If you do it one at a time, I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt. But you not doing any of it,” Boyd said of Davis.

Dionne Dukes is now renting her second Davis-owned residence and said he should be ashamed of how he treats his tenants.

“A slumlord, a bum-lord, whatever kind of lord you want to call it. Just not a good landlord, just not a good landlord,” Dukes said.

Davis is out on bail and has court in Jennings at the end of April.

“We have laws on the book, so we have to figure out a way to enforce these laws to hold these guys accountable.”

Voreece Rogers said the lack of upkeep from Davis’s property is damaging hers.

“His trees done pushed up the roots pushing underneath that (fence),” she said.

Rogers said the property next to hers is an eye-sore in her neighborhood. Dukes said Davis should come to stay where she rents to see what it’s really like.

“He should feel the pain we’re going through. Kids getting sick. My daughter got sick one time. We took her to the hospital. We didn’t know what it was it was mold.”

FOX 2 reached out to Davis multiple times for comment but received no response.