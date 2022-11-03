ST. LOUIS – Thursday marks National Sandwich Day, and folks in St. Louis might have a reason to celebrate it more than other U.S. cities.

Lawn Love released its “2023 Best Cities for Sandwich Lovers” study last week, ranking St. Louis as the fourth-best city for sandwich lovers to grab a bite.

The study ranked dozens of U.S. cities based on the access and quality, in addition to local reviews through Google searches for sandwich-related terms.

“Whether you like to go gourmet or stick to the classic PB&J, sandwiches are the best option when you need a quick meal,” says the study.

It specifically credits St. Louis for its roots to Panera Bread, but also suggests these are some of the more popular bites in the area:

St. Paul Sandwich at Mai Lee

Friend brain sandwich at Schottzie’s Bar and Grill

Hot salami subs for Gioia’s Deli.

The only cities with higher ranking than St. Louis were New York, New Orleans and Washington D.C.