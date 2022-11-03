ST. LOUIS – Thursday marks National Sandwich Day, and folks in St. Louis might have a reason to celebrate it more than other U.S. cities.

Lawn Love released its “2023 Best Cities for Sandwich Lovers” study last week, ranking St. Louis as the fourth-best city for sandwich lovers to grab a bite.

The study ranked dozens of U.S. cities based on the access and quality, in addition to local reviews through Google searches for sandwich-related terms.

“Whether you like to go gourmet or stick to the classic PB&J, sandwiches are the best option when you need a quick meal,” says the study.

It specifically credits St. Louis for its roots to Panera Bread, but also suggests these are some of the more popular bites in the area:

  • St. Paul Sandwich at Mai Lee
  • Friend brain sandwich at Schottzie’s Bar and Grill
  • Hot salami subs for Gioia’s Deli.

The only cities with higher ranking than St. Louis were New York, New Orleans and Washington D.C.