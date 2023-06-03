File image of St. Louis shows the iconic arch. (Getty Images)

The Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb inflation have pushed interest rates to levels unseen in more than two decades, and the number of home sales has been on the decline since its pandemic peak.

But homes are still selling, even if slowly. And they’re still increasing in price, even if that increase has been slowed just a bit too. In fact, some are still selling for slightly more than the list price, and sellers continue to have the upper hand in some markets. Because of the market change, only 43 metros of more than 150 evaluated have homes selling over asking.

Stacker analyzed data from Redfin to see which metros had the most homes sold over asking price. Data shows sales for the month of April 2023. Metros with 300 or more home sales were included. They are ranked on the average sale-to-list ratio, which is a ratio of a home’s sale price divided by its list price. Values were rounded to the nearest hundredth. Also listed are the median list price for homes on the market in April, median sale prices for homes sold during that month, and the share of homes that sold above list.

Joe Hendrickson // Shutterstock

#43. St. Louis, Missouri

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $248,200

– Median sale price: $250,000

– Total homes sold: 2,645

– Share that sold above list: 48.8%

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#42. Columbus, Ohio

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $335,000

– Median sale price: $321,500

– Total homes sold: 2,042

– Share that sold above list: 48.0%

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#41. Albany, New York

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $296,000

– Median sale price: $272,000

– Total homes sold: 602

– Share that sold above list: 51.7%

Canva

#40. New Brunswick, New Jersey

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $500,000

– Median sale price: $461,500

– Total homes sold: 1,937

– Share that sold above list: 45.3%

Daniel Case // Shutterstock

#39. Anchorage, Alaska

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $415,000

– Median sale price: $375,000

– Total homes sold: 343

– Share that sold above list: 44.9%

trekandshoot // Shutterstock

#38. Santa Rosa, California

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $850,000

– Median sale price: $828,750

– Total homes sold: 304

– Share that sold above list: 44.7%

f11photo // Shutterstock

#37. Baltimore, Maryland

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $369,999

– Median sale price: $355,550

– Total homes sold: 2,646

– Share that sold above list: 47.5%

Canva

#36. Cincinnati, Ohio

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $289,000

– Median sale price: $270,000

– Total homes sold: 1,959

– Share that sold above list: 43.3%

kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

#35. Seattle, Washington

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $795,000

– Median sale price: $770,000

– Total homes sold: 2,683

– Share that sold above list: 40.4%

ostreetphotography // Shutterstock

#34. Minneapolis, Minnesota

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $385,000

– Median sale price: $368,474

– Total homes sold: 3,357

– Share that sold above list: 45.1%

Canva

#33. Washington, Washington D.C.

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $558,588

– Median sale price: $544,943

– Total homes sold: 4,567

– Share that sold above list: 47.0%

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#32. Ann Arbor, Michigan

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $400,000

– Median sale price: $395,500

– Total homes sold: 330

– Share that sold above list: 44.9%

Canva

#31. Wilmington, Delaware

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $325,780

– Median sale price: $310,000

– Total homes sold: 546

– Share that sold above list: 43.4%

Canva

#30. Lansing, Michigan

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $199,900

– Median sale price: $186,000

– Total homes sold: 422

– Share that sold above list: 47.6%

Canva

#29. York, Pennsylvania

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $272,000

– Median sale price: $250,000

– Total homes sold: 471

– Share that sold above list: 44.8%

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#28. Providence, Rhode Island

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $449,000

– Median sale price: $431,000

– Total homes sold: 1,078

– Share that sold above list: 53.5%

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#27. Omaha, Nebraska

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $300,000

– Median sale price: $294,475

– Total homes sold: 858

– Share that sold above list: 48.7%

Canva

#26. Allentown, Pennsylvania

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $329,900

– Median sale price: $305,000

– Total homes sold: 635

– Share that sold above list: 47.6%

Canva

#25. Reading, Pennsylvania

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $259,900

– Median sale price: $250,000

– Total homes sold: 323

– Share that sold above list: 43.3%

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#24. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.01

– Median list price: $265,000

– Median sale price: $240,000

– Total homes sold: 456

– Share that sold above list: 44.5%

marchello74 // Shutterstock

#23. Madison, Wisconsin

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $399,250

– Median sale price: $395,000

– Total homes sold: 545

– Share that sold above list: 52.8%

Canva

#22. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $300,000

– Median sale price: $301,000

– Total homes sold: 320

– Share that sold above list: 39.1%

Canva

#21. Springfield, Massachusetts

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $315,000

– Median sale price: $300,000

– Total homes sold: 420

– Share that sold above list: 54.3%

Canva

#20. Rockingham County, New Hampshire

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $575,000

– Median sale price: $526,500

– Total homes sold: 327

– Share that sold above list: 57.2%

Christian Hinkle // Shutterstock

#19. Frederick, Maryland

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $553,000

– Median sale price: $534,000

– Total homes sold: 1,101

– Share that sold above list: 53.7%

Canva

#18. Bridgeport, Connecticut

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $639,000

– Median sale price: $555,000

– Total homes sold: 748

– Share that sold above list: 53.7%

lunamarina // Shutterstock

#17. Boston, Massachusetts

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $729,900

– Median sale price: $670,000

– Total homes sold: 2,535

– Share that sold above list: 55.1%

Canva

#16. Worcester, Massachusetts

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $429,000

– Median sale price: $409,900

– Total homes sold: 569

– Share that sold above list: 63.6%

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#15. Camden, New Jersey

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $317,000

– Median sale price: $300,000

– Total homes sold: 1,172

– Share that sold above list: 56.6%

Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

#14. Richmond, Virginia

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $379,500

– Median sale price: $352,413

– Total homes sold: 1,268

– Share that sold above list: 50.8%

Canva

#13. Grand Rapids, Michigan

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $325,000

– Median sale price: $310,000

– Total homes sold: 826

– Share that sold above list: 51.9%

Pete Niesen // Shutterstock

#12. San Francisco, California

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $1,475,000

– Median sale price: $1,435,000

– Total homes sold: 710

– Share that sold above list: 46.8%

Tony Savino // Shutterstock

#11. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $299,000

– Median sale price: $305,000

– Total homes sold: 1,247

– Share that sold above list: 58.4%

Delmas Lehman // Shutterstock

#10. Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $465,000

– Median sale price: $425,000

– Total homes sold: 1,470

– Share that sold above list: 53.9%

Canva

#9. New Haven, Connecticut

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.02

– Median list price: $329,900

– Median sale price: $315,857

– Total homes sold: 622

– Share that sold above list: 57.6%

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#8. Portland, Maine

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.03

– Median list price: $515,000

– Median sale price: $500,000

– Total homes sold: 438

– Share that sold above list: 55.7%

Canva

#7. Syracuse, New York

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.03

– Median list price: $195,000

– Median sale price: $205,000

– Total homes sold: 314

– Share that sold above list: 59.9%

Canva

#6. Buffalo, New York

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.03

– Median list price: $219,900

– Median sale price: $200,500

– Total homes sold: 573

– Share that sold above list: 54.6%

Canva

#5. Newark, New Jersey

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.03

– Median list price: $525,000

– Median sale price: $505,000

– Total homes sold: 1,389

– Share that sold above list: 60.3%

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#4. Hartford, Connecticut

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.04

– Median list price: $325,000

– Median sale price: $307,000

– Total homes sold: 840

– Share that sold above list: 64.9%

MarynaG // Shutterstock

#3. Oakland, California

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.04

– Median list price: $899,000

– Median sale price: $912,500

– Total homes sold: 1,572

– Share that sold above list: 61.8%

Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#2. San Jose, California

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.04

– Median list price: $1,470,000

– Median sale price: $1,472,500

– Total homes sold: 884

– Share that sold above list: 61.8%

Canva

#1. Rochester, New York

– Average sale to list ratio: 1.10

– Median list price: $189,900

– Median sale price: $210,000

– Total homes sold: 630

– Share that sold above list: 65.4%